Danny Trejo attends Boys & Girls Club of Alice's 29th Annual Steak and Burger Dinner after being spotted at Corpus Christi airport

Trejo attended the sold-out event as its keynote speaker. The money raised from Friday night's dinner will go toward general operations for the Boys & Girls Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Machete" and "from dusk till dawn" star Danny Trejo was in the Coastal Bend Friday night for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice's 29th Annual Steak and Burger Dinner. He was featured as a keynote speaker.

The sold-out event took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Trejo attended the dinner after he was spotted by at least one fan at the Corpus Christi International Airport Thursday.

The money raised from Friday night's dinner will be going toward general operations for the Boys & Girls Club.

Executive Director Rick Del Bosque spoke at the event, emphasizing the support available to attendees.

"The majority of the folks that are here they are key cards of our city. You've got plenty of support from the city, the county, the school district and the businesses in general so we're very proud to have them."

Del Bosque said they are always looking for volunteers.

You can visit their website for more information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!