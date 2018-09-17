CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Back in March the Nueces County District Attorney's Office partnered with federal and local agencies to form a special drug task force. Now five months later, that task force has reportedly made major progress.

In order to be successful to halt drug traffickers, the DA's office focused on Highway 77. They said it's the toughest road to patrol in the nation, but with the help of agencies like the DEA and Precinct 5, Criminal Investigator Michael Tamez said they have caught highly seasoned traffickers, 10 of whom were captured in the past few months.

Tamez said they have learned along the way different technology and compartments people use to hide illegal money or substances. He said just last week, they caught a woman who had $12,000 laced with drug residue in the bumper of her car, and stopped another truck carrying cocaine.

"The truck that we stopped on Thursday? Six kilos of coke," Tamez said. "So right now the going rate is about $24,000 a kilo, so do the math. It's a lot of money."

So far the task force has seized over $100,000. They said their goal is to confiscate $1 million in drug money a year.

