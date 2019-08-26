CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A program looking to help teens in the juvenile justice system get rid of unwanted tattoos is one step closer to getting started thanks to a big donation Monday.

"We hope to start it before the end of the year," said Becki Mohat, president of the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Volunteers.

The Nueces County Juvenile Justice Volunteers are a faith-based counseling service that will soon offer kids and teens who are behind bars free tattoo removal services. On Monday, a $3,000 donation from the Nueces County District Attorney's Office was given to them to buy the necessary supplies to get started.

The nonprofit also helps victims of sex trafficking remove tattoos and other markings.

