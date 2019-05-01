Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department released Friday dash cam video showing the moments after a deadly wrong-way collision killed one man and left four in critical condition.

It was New Year's Day when an SUV driven by 28-year-old Richard Lopez was seen speeding in the wrong direction on SPID between Weber and Kostoryz roads. Lopez eventually crashed nearly head-on with another SUV carrying members of the Serna family.

In the video, both witnesses and first responders rush to a burning vehicle to try and rescue one of the victims trapped in the wreck.

Guillermo, Yasmine and Jason Serna were badly injured in the crash, along with Jason's girlfriend Michelle DeLeon. As of Friday evening, all four were still reportedly in critical condition.

The dash cam footage from the scene showed several witnesses trying to help rescue 70-year-old Guillermo Serna, who was trapped in the burning vehicle. They were able to free him and rush him to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

"We wanted to push that out to show the great work that our citizens did in helping to help rescue the gentlemen that was trapped in the vehicle," CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said.

Lopez, the wrong-way driver, died at the scene.

