Dating in the age of the coronavirus pandemic: Get to know the other person’s day-to-day habits, health

Health experts advise that too much isolation and no physical contact with the outside world can be harmful for those with a history of anxiety, stress and depression.

“In general what happens when people start to experience loneliness and isolation, they might make decisions they might not normally make,” Michelle Hollengaugh Associate Professor in the Counseling Department at Texas A&M Corpus Christi said.

With fewer people out, it seems more are turning to online dating.

“Dating apps have increased significantly since the beginning of the pandemic and I know that a lot of people are now doing virtual video chat dates,” Hollengaugh said.

Social distancing has its place in dating, at least right now.

“It gives you this unique opportunity to get to know somebody more before you actually get to physically interact with them," Hollengaugh said.

For those who feel ready to take it to the next step, Interim Dean for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Dr. Bunny Forgione has this tip: get to know the other person’s day-to-day habits, and their health.

Dr. Forgione said personal health is a good topic for discussion.

Also, if a physical date is in the near future, Dr. Forgione said the two need to prepare a little differently and not only for themselves, but for the ones around them. Don't expect that everyone is washing their hands frequently. Carry some spare sanitizer and don't forget your face covering.

