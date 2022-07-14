Daughter reacts to grand jury decision not to indict U.S. Marshal who shot, killed her father

Daniel Garcia was killed by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 5, 2021, as they tried to serve him a felony warrant for cocaine distribution at the Whispering Wind Apartments.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 18-year-old Jane Elizalde is heartbroken after a Nueces County grand jury moved to "no bill" the officer who shot her stepfather, 43-year-old Daniel Garcia.

Garcia was killed by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 5, 2021, as they tried to serve him a felony warrant for cocaine distribution at the Whispering Wind Apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"Really, really, really heartbreaking, and very heartbreaking and very hurtful to me and my family, because we feel like this shooting wasn't justified," Elizalde said. "We feel like the shooting was, they could have taken a better approach at this situation, and it just really makes me angry that, you know, the jury chose to not move forward."

Texas Rangers investigated the shooting death and presented evidence to the grand jury this week. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said a grand jury looks at every felony case and decides whether there's enough evidence for an indictment.

Garcia's family maintains that he was unarmed when he was killed.

"I just want everyone to know that he was innocent. He was unarmed, and he didn't deserve what he got," Elizalde said. "I really wish the jury would have saw that."

The Department of Public Safety previously told 3NEWS that Garcia had a violent history and feared he was armed at the time of the shooting. U.S. Marshals tracked Garcia to his girlfriend's apartment where they boxed him in at the entrance and fatally shot him.

Elizalde said she stops at her father's memorial every day at the Whispering Wind Apartments.

