Thinking of deep frying your turkey? Here's what you need to know

Due to how dangerous turkey frying can be, officials held an event to help the public minimize the risk.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With Thanksgiving around the corner, officials prepared for the safety risks often involved with holiday cooking by holding a safety demonstration.

The Davenport Fire Department held a demonstration on how to properly fry a turkey at 8 a.m. outside of the 97X radio station.

According to statistics from the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage every year.

Fire officials gave several tips specific to turkey frying: