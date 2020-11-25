Thinking of deep frying your turkey? Here's what you need to know

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With Thanksgiving around the corner, officials prepared for the safety risks often involved with holiday cooking by holding a safety demonstration.
The Davenport Fire Department held a demonstration on how to properly fry a turkey at 8 a.m. outside of the 97X radio station.
According to statistics from the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage every year.
Fire officials gave several tips specific to turkey frying:
- Stay at least ten feet away from the fryer
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed so there isn't any moisture
- Make sure the burner is turned off when you lower the turkey into the fryer
- Lower the turkey in slowly to keep the oil from spilling