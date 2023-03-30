x
David Chapa Jr. found guilty of first-degree murder in San Patricio County

Robert Leija was killed in 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — David Chapa Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.

Chapa is accused of killing Robert Leija in the area of County Road 984, near Sinton, back in 2021.

The two got in an argument and Chapa shot Leija who died at the scene.

Chapa's sentencing will be Friday.

