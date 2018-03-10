Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The fate of man is unknown after his trial was declared a mistrial.

On Wednesday 29-year-old David Davila waited for jurors to give their verdict but no answer was given.

Davila is accused of fatally shooting 13-year old Alex Torres in 2015.

With the trial being declared as a mistrial the case will have to be scheduled again for Davila.

Prosecutors told jurors on Monday that Davila shot Torres in the head as he opened his grandparent's apartment door on Treyway Lane and Holly.

The next trial for Davila is currently not set.

