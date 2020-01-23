PORTLAND, Texas — David Strickland, the man convicted in the fatal 2012 shooting that claimed the life of Mollie Olgin at Portland's Violet Andrews Park, appeared in the 13th Court of Appeals Thursday claiming new evidence has come to light in the case.

His appeal was struck down by the judge, according to San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith.

It was back on June 23, 2012, when Olgin and her girlfriend Kristene Chapa were at Violet Andrews Park and a stranger bound the two women, blindfolding and sexually assaulting them before shooting them both in the head. Olgin died from her injuries. Chapa survived and underwent years of recovery from her injuries.

Strickland was convicted of the crimes back in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

