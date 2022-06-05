Day 1: PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour Finals

45 riders, one big stage. "I'm just super pumped up because the crowd usually gets all of us going and once one of the rider stays on, the rest should follow."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's an annual tradition for Buccaneer Days with some of the best bull riding athletes from all over the world are going to be right here in the Coastal Bend.

"For bull riding, it's the time. I'm always anxious about the time, like 'oh, are they going to make it?' It's always the time," said Sandra Munoz, a PBR local fan.

45 riders, one big stage.

"I'm just super pumped up because the crowd usually gets all of us going and once one of the rider stays on, the rest should follow," said Cody Jesus, a Professional Bull Rider out of Arizona.

Corpus Christi, the land of opportunity.

"That is one of the biggest sports in my country, riding bulls, so that's why I came to America," said Alex Cardozo, a Professional Bull Rider out of Brazil.

The riders are just as excited to perform like fans are to watch them.

"Meeting new fans, meeting new people, I mean you get to see the world and do the one thing I love the most which is riding bulls and I get to do it or a job so it's not really work to me, just a lot of fun," Jesus added.

In bull riding, there's no gain without a little bit of pain.

"At least 21 bones broke, seven surgeries, broken my neck, broke my back, broke my neck in the world finals in 2015, so this sport is a really dangerous sport. Very dangerous to do," said Cardozo.

The PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour Finals will go on until Saturday at the American Bank Center.

