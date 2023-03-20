City of Port Aransas goes on day 3 of natural gas outage, leaving residents frustrated

While the City of Corpus Christi does not supply gas to the Port Aransas community, six Corpus Christi crews were sent in to lend a helping hand.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Port Aransas residents' gas was restored Monday after nearly three days of going without.

The City posted a note to its website informing residents of the widespread natural gas outage which affected residents and businesses, putting a major strain on Spring Break tourism

But one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 3NEWS said that she wished the city had used more channels of communication when announcing the problem.

"Oh, its on the city's website," she said. "Well how you would know its on the city's website if you're not on social media? Not everyone is on social media -- especially locals who are struggling and elderly."

3NEWS reached out to Port Aransas city manager David Parsons numerous times Monday for comment. He provided us with this statement:

The outage was caused by a mechanical issue affecting offshore gas wells, said an update on the city's website from Parsons.

Around a dozen residents Monday said they were lucky enough to have electric stoves -- or even have heat at all.

But other residents were still desperately waiting for their turn to have their gas restored so they could resume simple tasks -- such as taking a shower.

Port Aransas residents Bruce and J.B. Smith said they were luckier than most. While the pair had heat to help sustain themselves -- as of 1 p.m. Monday -- their power had still not been restored.

"Of course when you can't cook at home, and all the restaurants are in the same condition, it's been a challenge to find things to cook," he said.

The city of Corpus Christi does not supply gas to Port Aransas, but it also sent six Corpus Christi crews to lend a helping hand.

