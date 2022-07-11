Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach

The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

"We're here for everybody. We serve for the medical purpose," said an employee with the organization. "The insured, the uninsured, anybody who walks in the door. No one is turned away. A lot of our patient population comes in the north and west side of Corpus Christi, but again we go both sides of the bridge."

The non-profit is also offering women's health and OBGYN service.

