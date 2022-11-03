Day of Giving: Aransas County Council on Aging expects to serve over 50k meals this year

The group's mission statement is to provide nutrition for seniors. The center goes beyond feeding senior citizens, offering different sorts of resources.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas County Council on Aging in Rockport seeks to provide meals to senior citizens to make sure they don't go without eating.

The group's mission statement is to provide nutrition for seniors. The center goes beyond feeding senior citizens, offering different sorts of resources.

"We do the home delivered, the ones that come in here can come in and play cards. We also have a puzzle set out, we do a diabetic screening, high blood pressure, they can also come in, we'll help them fill out paperwork for medical assistance," said Debbie Thompson, Director of Operations for Aransas County Council of Aging.

The center told 3NEWS that they have a plan to serve 50,000 meals total this year.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.