Day of Giving: The Beeville Vineyard's community reach stretches back to 1984

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving directly impacts 55 nonprofit organizations.

3NEWS went to Beeville to talk with one local organization -- who looks forward to this time of year.

To say that this day is valuable to nonprofits in the Coastal Bend, is an understatement. Kiki Gonzales, executive director for The Beeville Vineyard says donations on this day alone helps cover the costs of resources, a quarter of the year. That goes a long way to make sure displaced families have some assistance.

"Nothing else comes close to how much we get on this one day," Gonzales said.

The Day of Giving is crucial for the operations of many nonprofits. But how much money is spent each month for the upkeep of the vineyard?

"I spend about $15,000 a month on utilities, evictions, emergency food, along with some of our other smaller programs," Gonzales said.

With the amount of donations they received last year. Kiki Gonzales and her staff are able to maintain operations even with an increase in requests for assistance.

"We got a little over 60,000," Gonzales said. "We don't have to turn anybody away due to lack of funds. And that's a big deal for people that need help."

One resident who needed help, was Glenda Dembo.

"When they have the funds, they will help you," Dembo said. "They are here to help us."

Glenda’s garage caught fire in 2003. With nowhere to go, she turned to The Vineyard for help.

"They gave my daughter and I, it was just my daughter and I, a motel for the weekend, until we contacted the insurance company," Dembo said.

The organization has even helped with the cost of transportation for her and her family’s medical appointments.

"They helped me with gas to get my grandkids to and from the doctor," Dembo said. "And I had eye surgery. They gave me gas money."

The generosity of this nonprofit, has been evident since 1984.

"They must be doing something right," Dembo said. "They've been here a long time."

