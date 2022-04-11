Day of Giving: Timon's Ministries aims to be a resource for the Corpus Christi community

They offer hot meals, laundry services, and even a place to stop in and take a shower for those who find themselves displaced.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Timon's Ministry out of Flour Bluff is working to become a resource for those in need.

The non-profit also helps with medical and dental needs. Executive Director Kae Berry said that donations to the Coastal Bend Day of Giving will help keep their medical program afloat.

"The day of giving funds... they really are a tourniquet to keep us going," she said. "One of the things that's happened is the medical cost are so high for the medicine costs. We've used up whatever money we had for that so."

Donations to the Coastal Bend Day of Giving helps raise money for 55 other non-profits, along with Timon's Ministries.

