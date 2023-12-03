Daylight saving time effects on those with dementia and alzheimer's

It's important that caregivers be mindful of their own rest in order to ensure they're getting enough sleep to care for their loved one.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people will be feeling the effects of daylight-saving time and losing an hour of sleep.

Experts told 3NEWS it can have an impact on those living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Andrea Taurins is the Executive Director for the Alzheimer's Association: Capital of Texas Chapter. She spoke with 3NEWS and said there's research that shows a relationship between sleep issues and dementia risk.

More frequent use of sleep medications and poor sleeping habits could increase a person's risk.

She said that when someone has a sleep pattern issue like daylight saving time, it can be confusing and lead to more disturbances for someone with Alzheimer's and dementia.

There are simple steps for caregivers to take in order to help someone manage their sleep issues like avoiding naps during the day.

"Have a schedule that someone with Alzheimer's and dementia can do. Adhering to a regular schedule of when they eat, when they wake up, when they go to bed, that could also help them sleep more," Taurins said.

It's important that caregivers be mindful of their own rest, along with their mental and physical health to ensure they're getting enough sleep to care for their loved one.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!