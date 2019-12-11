CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 11th annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving raised $2,842,095 after a 24-hour online giving challenge.

Coastal Bend Day of Giving kicked off on Tuesday at midnight and by 10:30 a.m., it broke $1 million!

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving is an online fundraiser that helps to benefit more than 50 non-profit organizations all over the Coastal Bend area. The event is put on every year by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, along with generous donors who provide matching funds to the groups that meet a predetermined fundraising goal.

Over the last 10 years, the Day of Giving has raised over $14.5 million for nonprofits in the area. Last year alone it raised about $2.5 million, and this year they hope to raise even more!

RELATED: Coastal Bend Day of Giving: Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery

RELATED: Coastal Bend Day of Giving: Timon's Ministries

This year 26 matching funders have come forward to provide $950,000 in matching funds. That means there will be an opportunity for the participating non-profits to raise at least $38,000 if they make the match in individual online.

If you are wanting to learn more about some of the non-profits we have featured, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: