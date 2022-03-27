Eaglet dies within 24 hours of hatching at National Arboretum

DC8 hatched Friday and did not survive. A second egg is expected to start hatching very soon, the arboretum said.

WASHINGTON — A much-anticipated eaglet that hatched in D.C. on Friday did not survive its first 24 hours of life. The eaglet was known as DC8 by the many watchers of the eagle cam hosted by the U.S. National Arboretum.

A nesting pair of wild bald eagles — known as Mr. P, short for Mr. President, and LOTUS, an acronym for Lady of the United States — laid two eggs at the U.S. National Arboretum this season: one on Feb. 17 and another on Feb. 20.

The eggs were scheduled to hatch in late March.

The arboretum said it is not uncommon for the firstborn hatchling between two new mates to not survive the first 24 hours.

There are several reasons why hatchlings may be categorized as "not viable," according to the "Mr. P & Lotus" Twitter account that is run by the American Eagle Foundation.

DC8 didn’t survive the first 24 hours. Oftentimes the first clutch of a newly mated pair is not viable. We will continue to watch for a pip on the second egg. Remember this is a wild nest. Graphic content can occur as nature takes its own course. Viewer discretion is advised. 😢 — Mr. P & Lotus (@naeaglecam) March 26, 2022

The account says it will continue to monitor the second egg, which is scheduled to hatch soon.

"We will continue to watch for a pip on the second egg," the tweet says. A pip is the first break in the eggshell made by a hatching bird.

The grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.