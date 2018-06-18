Bidding was fast and furious Monday night over at the Live Oak County livestock auction near Three Rivers with various items like baked goods up for grabs.

The auction was part of the South Texas cattlemen's roundup which is a grassroots fundraiser that benefits Driscoll Children's Hospital.

One father at the event has a son who received life-saving surgery at the hospital when he was just a baby.

"I think they are wonderful, they are courteous, very helpful, they explain everything, very good people over there," George Benevidez said.

"Cakes are auctioning off as high as 600 dollars," Holly Marshall said.

The fundraising auction was the first of nine that will be held across the Coastal Bend.

