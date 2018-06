Join KIII-TV and Driscoll Children's Hospital for this year's Children's Miracle Network Celebration happening at Whataburger Field on June 10th.

This year, anyone can participate in the "Walk in the Park" event for a fee of $10 or showcase their car in the newly added car show, for an entry fee of $20.

Anyone can enjoy the telethon as a spectator or to view the cars at the car show for free.

Sign up for the Walk here.

Donate Here.

