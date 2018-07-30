Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Detectives do not suspect foul play after a body was discovered inside a shrimping boat 6 a.m. Monday.

Dispatch received a call from a fisherman after making the discovery.

His body was found inside the boat by Corpus Christi fire.

The victim has yet to be identified.

