CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the Balboa Street Tuesday after reports of a dead body.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in her home. According to police, a family member hadn't heard from the woman in a while and went to check on her when they found her body.

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating.

Police have no released the victim's name or the cause of death because it is still under investigation.

