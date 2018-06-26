Corpus Christi police are investigating a horrible discovery near a southside auto shop -- several dead dogs and puppies dumped at the location.

According to police, the animals were found Monday at a business in the 3900 block of Bratton Road.

Police said when they were initially called to the scene, they found the body of one dog and five other dogs that were infested with fleas and ticks. When they checked the dumpster, they found five dead puppies.

Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services said this may be a felony case of animal cruelty. Police turned the case over to their Criminal Investigation Division and are in the early stages of their investigation. Officers said they are still conducting interviews.

The owner of the business where the animals were dumped said he has cameras but they are not currently working, and that stray dogs do often wander around the area.

Corpus Christi police are still working to see how the dogs ended up there.

