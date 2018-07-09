Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A federal deadline is approaching that could decide whether some residents of Copano Cove will have their canals cleaned of debris free of charge.

The disaster recovery management teams are asking all residents along both Copano Cove Canal and Copano Ridge Canal to reach out to their neighbors by the deadline of 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

"We have to get a right of entry and release form signed from each landowner in order to do the wet debris removal. Also, it's a federal requirement. If we don't get 100 percent participation then we are not allowed to do the wet debris removal," said Deanna Spruce of Aransas County Long-Term Recovery.

County Judge Billy Mills emphasizes that the County will not be able to pay for the canal cleanup if all the property owners don't fill out the releases in time.

For more information, contact Aransas County Environmental Health at 361-790-0121.

