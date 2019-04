CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you live in the Hillcrest and Washington Coles areas in Corpus Christi, a deadline is quickly approaching.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority said the sign up deadline for residents of these neighborhoods to participate in their voluntary acquisition and relocation program is almost here. Residents have until Tuesday, May 7, to submit a written request to participate in the program.

For more information, visit www.ccharborbridgerelocation.com.