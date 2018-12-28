Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Texas General Land Office announced Friday that they would be extending the stay for people in temporary housing post-Hurricane Harvey.

Many families who lost their homes in Harvey have been living in short-term housing provided by FEMA. Initially, residents were not allowed to stay in the temporary homes longer than 18 months, but now the deadline has been pushed back six months to Aug. 25, 2019.

According to GLO Communication Director Brittany Eck, the extension is necessary for the 1,500 families without a permanent home.

"This program would be something for them to consider if they are looking for a little bit longer, or maybe use that manufacturing unit or travel trailer as their permanent home," Eck said.

FEMA will be mailing letters to families in temporary housing providing them with the option to buy their home and live there permanently.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII