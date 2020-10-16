Want to vote early by mail? The last day to apply is coming up

Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day voters can apply to vote early by mail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Secretary Rebecca L. Huerta reminds everyone the last day to apply to vote early by mail in the upcoming November 3, 2020 General and Special Bond Election is Friday, October 23, 2020.

To apply for a ballot by mail, voters may print the application online at https://www.nuecesco.com/county-services/county-clerk/elections-department or request to have an application mailed to them by e-mailing VoteByMail@nuecesco.com or by calling (361) 888-0385.