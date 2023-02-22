Deadly Tuesday night shooting leads to SWAT standoff on 14th St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 48-year-old man that walked into Spohn Shoreline Tuesday night with a gunshot wound later died, Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.
Officers were sent to the hospital at 9:14 p.m. and arrived as medical personnel were working on the victim, Pena said. Officers with the gang unit received information that the shooting might have happened on the 600 block of 14th Street and found the potential crime scene when they arrived at around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Pena said.
Officers saw one man with a gun at a home near the scene and tried to get the residents to leave the home, but were unsuccessful. The SWAT Team was called in as officers moved back and secured the scene, Pena said.
The SWAT team was able to use a loud speaker and got all three people to exit the home in about 20 minutes, Pena said.
The three people have not been arrested and are being questioned, Pena said.
