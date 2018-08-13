Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Deaf advocates in the community are speaking out Monday after they said the Corpus Christi Independent School District turned away a teacher due to his hearing loss.

Kim Patella, Vice President of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, said a man who applied to be the American Sign Language interpreter for CCISD was offered a job, but then the offer was rescinded because he did not communicate orally.

According to Patella, the job requirement states the teacher must be able to speak with their students, but much like only speaking Spanish in a Spanish class, the same goes for signing in ASL.

However, Patella said this violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Kiii-TV reached out to the CCISD and they said they aren't able to comment on personnel issues.

