'Surviving Grief' online panel discussion aims at finding the signs that are easy to miss in ourselves and in others

This online gathering is happening June 15 and is open to everyone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past year has included challenges that most of us have never had to face before.

From how we work and learn, to job changes or even saying goodbye to a family member taken by COVID, each challenge typically comes with some kind of loss, which brings something that is often uncomfortable to discuss and that we may not even recognize: grief.

Libby Averyt is the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Bend. She says that although grief is hard to talk about, and even harder to deal with, it seems to have affected us all.

“Grief over loss of social interactions, contact with family, perhaps a job loss, just our lifestyles; I think, at some level, all of us have gone through some level of grief for over a year now.”

Because of this, the UWCB has put together a virtual event that features Dr. Kristi Phillips, the Executive Director at Family Counseling Service, and Dr. Nelly Garcia Blow, a geriatrician at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Shoreline’s Level II Trauma Center.

Together, they plan to look at different types of grief, and the signs that are easy to miss in ourselves and in others.

“Both of them have lots of knowledge about the signs of grief, how we may not even know what’s going on in our own bodies or in our own mental health that may be signs that we’re struggling with something that we haven’t even identified yet,” says Averyt.

They will also provide hope, in the form of what it takes to take care of yourself, and where you can find help to survive.

Averyt adds, “Hopefully, it’s the beginning of a conversation where people can get a few tools to help them know that they’re not alone and that we all are going through some sort of loss, and also, some steps that we can take to take care of ourselves and our neighbors.”

To register, visit either the UWCB website or their Facebook page.

