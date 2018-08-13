Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Dr. Gregg Silverman explained how a patient of his was diagnosed with osteoperosis and prescribed a common drug to treat the bone loss. After taking said drug she later suffered a side effect that led to the death of the bone in her jaw. Surgery to replace the bone is impending.

