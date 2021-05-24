Residents say they've been finding disturbing things in the woods of their neighborhood park

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I ran up and called 911 right away.”

HOUSTON — Neighbors in west Houston say they have been finding disturbing things in the woods of their community park.

Last week, a woman found the head of a goat wrapped in a white dress. Next to it was a bag with the heads of three roosters.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, led us down the path where the discoveries were made.

“I was obviously very shaken up,” the woman said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I ran up and called 911 right away.”

She found it in a divot in the dirt.

“Right below the surface was a severed baby young goat’s head, a package with three rooster heads and an egg, and a long white woman’s sundress that was burned,” the woman said.

When she called 911, the dispatcher told her to call the city’s parks and recreation department.

She said a man from the city came out, took pictures and left. The animal body parts were gone soon after that.

The woman posted the story on her Nextdoor app and others said they had found dead animals there, too.

One neighbor posted a picture which he said was the body of a goat in a black trash bag.

“It’s a safety concern,” the neighbor said. “Not just for myself but everyone that lives in this community.”

Houston police said this is something that should be reported to the department’s non-emergency line and that this would be investigated as animal cruelty.

However, they said they don’t have any record of reports like these from the Briarbend Park area, located along Woodway west of S. Voss.

The neighbor we met with said she’s not sure who is behind this, but she wants it to stop.

“People with their dogs, people with their children, and then you have this (just) steps away,” the woman said.