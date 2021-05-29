Dedication and blessing service held at Spirit Center

The Spirit Center was originally donated in 1964 to the sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A service of dedication and blessing was held at the spirit center Saturday morning.

The property is located off Farm Road 3088 in Bluntzer near Robstown and was originally donated in 1964 to the sisters of the Incarnate Word and blessed sacrament.



Now those 60 acres that make up the center serve as a place for spiritual, educational, and social development. The youth ministry says it’s a dream come true for South Texas.

"The center has been open several years but with the pandemic and other challenges we haven’t been able to have the kind of participation we wished for. Now we are ready to open our doors completely,” said Sister Annette Wagner.

The blessings and dedication were offered by Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody.

