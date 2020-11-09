Coastal Bend leaders weigh in on Gov. Abbott's statewide pledge to oppose defunding the police

We reached out to our local officials to see what their thoughts are on the movement.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Protests surrounding police brutality and racial inequality continue across the country. From those protests come calls to defund the police. That topic is making an impact in Texas --- and now Governor Greg Abbott is getting involved.

Abbott made a statewide call on those currently serving or running for public office to pledge against the defunding of police departments.

Abbott held a news conference earlier this afternoon to make that pledge announcement.

"Part of our job as elected officials in Texas is to ensure the safety and security of all Texans," Abbott said. "We will not allow that core function to be undermine by cities that defund and dismantle the law enforcement agencies that have a sworn duty to serve and protect their communities."

We reached out to our local officials in the Coastal Bend to see what their thoughts are on the movement.

Mayoral candiate and current Council Member At-Large Paulette Guajardo shared with 3News where she stands in pledging with the governor and opposing any efforts to defund the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Also, State Representative Todd Hunter took to Facebook to share with the community which side he stands with saying in part "I'm joining my colleagues and our state leaders in signing the pledge."