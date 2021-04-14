CCPD: Man given trespass warning returns to home with weapon, is arrested after standoff with police

The hostage negotiation team was called to the scene shortly after noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested after a standoff near Naples and W. Vanderbilt, officials said.

Officials said a call came in for a disturbance on the 2100 block of Adams around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers gave a man a trespass warning after arriving on scene.

The same residents called just after noon to report the man had returned and was banging on windows and doors trying to get into the house, according to authorities.

Police arrived and found the same man they gave the trespass warning to on scene, but this time he was armed.

The hostage negotiation team was called to the scene and the man surrendered to police, officials said.

No one was injured, officials said.

Del Mar College sent an alert to students Wednesday stating there may be a wanted person on or near their East Campus, which is just a few blocks from the current location.

The alert said the person was a white male 5'9", black shirt, khaki shorts with a throat tattoo. They added not to approach the person if seen, but to call 911.

The college gave the all-clear after the man was arrested.

