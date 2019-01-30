CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is once again doing their part to help people file their taxes.

Starting Tuesday, accounting students at the college will provide free tax services to anyone who makes less than $66,000 a year. The service is available through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

The students are trained in tax and accounting services and will be available every Tuesday and Thursday until April 11. You can find them in Room 204 of the Venters Building on Del Mar College's East Campus.

Tax services will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis.