Del Mar College addresses elevated levels of carbon monoxide in building

Del Mar Colleges' Flato Building was closed after students and faculty were exposed to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Students and faculty reported symptoms of headaches and nausea which prompted the Colleges' Department of Environmental Health and Safety to conduct various safety tests.

"The Flato Building was intermittently closed to ensure health and safety protocols and to provide an adequate testing environment," according to an email from Mark Escamilla, President and CEO of Del Mar College.

Following the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Del Mar proceeded to conduct "disinfecting protocols and an indoor air quality survey," where they determined that COVID was not a factor.

"After determining that COVID-19 was not a factor and airborne mold was within normal range, further testing was conducted which identified a leak in a central cooling component, referred to as a boiler, in the Flato Building," Escamilla said. "Testing results showed levels of carbon monoxide ranging from 25 to 140 parts per million (ppm).

The boiler is currently offline and is not in use.

Del Mar had the building tested by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, where they determined the building is safe to occupy.

3NEWS then reached out to CCFD who said that they did not find traces of carbon monoxide when they tested the building.

Escamilla added that student safety is paramount to the College.

"The health and safety of our students, employees and guests will always be our top priority at Del Mar College," Escamilla said.

