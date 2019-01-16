CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College signed an agreement Wednesday to make it easier to transfer college credits to an online university.

The agreement was signed with the chancellor of Western Governors University in Austin so students can continue their education online.

According to Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla, online degree programs are increasingly the best choice for students who have work and family obligations or prefer to study at home.

"Whether it's 10, 20, 40, 60, 70 hours, they assess these hours and work very hard to assure that those credits the students attain are articulated into a four-year degree through an online process," Escamilla said.

Wednesday's agreement between Del Mar College and Western Governors University is the second such agreement they have signed in the past four years.