Del Mar College announces Return-to-Campus Plan for Summer Session II, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters

DMC is conducting mostly online classes for the first two weeks of Summer II, and employees are required to work from home to the greatest extent possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College has begun the first stages of a Return-to-Campus (RTC) Plan to safely phase-in the return of employees and students to campuses as COVID-19 conditions allow.

The Return-to-Campus Plan includes phases for Summer II and Fall 2020 (Phase 2) as well as Spring 2021 (Phase 3) with a Transitional Phase included for fluctuating conditions, officials say.

"Monday, July 6, begins Phase 2. However, in light of the surge in local positive COVD-19 cases, the College is conducting mostly online classes for the first two weeks of Summer II, and employees are required to work from home to the greatest extent possible," stated Del Mar College officials.

Del Mar College closed its campuses and centers in mid-March after the COVID-19 virus spread throughout the United States and local, state, and national orders were distributed.

"DMC transitioned Spring courses to online instruction that could be taught using that format. Only students who needed to complete the required hands-on training component of their Spring courses returned to campus in May. Summer I courses were provided online-only," said school officials.

DMC established an RTC Committee as a subgroup of its Crisis Management Team in April to address health and safety protocols for designated employees and students returning to facilities in May.

"While on campus, those protocols included wearing required face coverings or masks; practicing social distancing; washing hands and using provided hand sanitizer in classrooms, labs, and at entrances and exits; using a disposable screen, keyboard, and mouse covers and sanitizing facilities used each class period," added officials.

Under Phase 2, a personal symptom self-assessment will be required daily and DMC has produced a Health and Safety Protocol video for student and employee review (https://youtu.be/A6JMAZE6roU).

Restricted access continues with only designated employees and students allowed on Del Mar's campus and at centers.