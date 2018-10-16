CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Del Mar College Board of Regents approved on Tuesday the design plans for their southside campus.

"I am really impressed with the quality of the work of the architects that we hired," Gabe Rivas said.

Some regents said the design would forever change the southside skyline.

"We provided a vision, and they fulfilled the mission," Rivas said.

Regents want the new southside campus to help propel students into the future of education.

"I am basically blown away. It's really beautiful what they presented. Its a very difficult task to take to get all of these needs that we have, to consider our budget restraints. To take advantage of what our community wants to see and what needs to be filled. Also, they've taken all those together and come up with a great plan," Susan Hutchinson said.

The team of Gensler, Turner and Ramirez architects designed the $139-million project voters approved in a 2016 bond proposal.

Work on the 96-acre tract at Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard will begin in October of 2019 and will take three years to complete.

"We started with a very rough plan, how many square feet are we gonna need, whats the basic number of building we're going to need, and they've now honed that into how are those buildings going to be shaped to take advantage of the wind," Hutchinson said.

The multi-million dollar facility will be state of the art. The campus will enable the college to expand signature programs such as architecture, engineering, biotechnology, and culinary arts.

After all four phases of construction are complete, the campus will accommodate up to 15,000 students.

