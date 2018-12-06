The Del Mar College Board of Regents have selected a person to fill the District 4 seat left vacant by Guy Watts.

After a closed session Tuesday, regents chose Mary Sherwood to fill the District 4 regent's seat. She took her position on the board after a swearing-in and the regents continued with their scheduled meeting.

Watts announced his resignation from the board of regents on April 12. Regents officially accepted the resignation on April 15.

Soon after Watts' resignation, he announced his intent to run for an At-Large seat on the same board.

Sherwood was one of eight applicants to apply for the seat.

