Del Mar College CCFD cadets complete expedited pilot program, marking a milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 22 Corpus Christi Fire Department cadets received their pins for completing Del Mar College’s pilot program that simultaneously trains students for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic certification.

This initiative is the first offered in both Texas and the nation, and the Corpus Christi Fire Department’s 43rd Academy are the first to complete it.

The expedited program has saved the City of Corpus Christi and CCFD four months of training time, as well as $17,000, by collaborating with the College’s Emergency Medical Services Program.

The ceremony took place in the Emergency Training Building at Del Mar College's Heritage Campus, Thursday evening.

The graduating cadets making up the CCFD’s 43rd Academy include: Adam Alaniz, Daniel A. Alcala, Kaydryn J. Argiros, Mark F. Blackmar, Logan N. Campbell, Adriana R. Cano, Jonathon D. Davis, Donovan I. Dillon, Aaron P. Faldyn, Reganold S. Garza, Joshua M. Gonzales, Kerry D.Hale, Manette M. Jamison, Rebecca R. Johnson, Ian L. Mitchell, Donaldo A. Perez, Brian J. Roese, Rene A.Ruiz, Joshua J. Smith, Bradlee J. Soliz, Allison N. Vasquez, and Aaron C. Watts.

Cadet Donovan Dillon can be seen here being pinned by his wife, Lauren Dillon, and daughter Rowan Dillon.

Del Mar College officials say the state is so pleased with our pilot program and its results that they allowed them to test another program. So they're collaborating, again, with the CCFD and their 44th Academy.

Congratulations to these graduating cadets who are now ready to serve the community!

