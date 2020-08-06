CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six Del Mar College employees who were required to self-isolate last Tuesday due to a potential exposure to COVID-19 have been cleared to return to campus.

According to Del Mar officials Monday, test results related to the possible exposure returned negative.

As of Monday, Del Mar College facilities remain closed to the public and are only accessible by approved employees and students.

