CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nursing students at Del Mar College proudly showed off Tuesday what they have covered this semester with a special interactive exhibit designed to simulate what it's like for people suffering with dementia.

Participants wore heavy gloves to limit dexterity, headphones to interfere with hearing, and goggles to distort vision. They were then given a list of tasks to perform in a dark room.

Nursing student Conrad Frey thinks this is one helpful way caregivers and family members can understand what dementia and Alzheimer's patients are going through.

"It really helps you understand sort of where a lot of the behaviors in dementia and Alzheimer's are coming from," Frey said.

3News Reporter Nora Perez went through the interactive experience and will have a full report on it on 3News First Edition.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: