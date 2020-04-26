CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few months ago, no one would have imagined how a world-wide pandemic would change the way people live, work, and go to school.

Students across the Coastal Bend area, including students attending Del Mar College, are already faced with many challenges in their academic lives. Now, with the impacts created by the COVID-19 crisis, they must deal with additional hurdles as they juggle unexpected changes to their lives.

The DMC Foundation planned “Bernie’s Spring Bash” to be held in April, but with the executive orders in place, they had to reschedule.

“Bernie’s Spring Bash” is a traditional fundraising event donors attend and learn more about signature programs directly from faculty and students. The donors are then able to support various scholarships and the Student Emergency Aid Fund.

The event has now moved online for an ongoing virtual experience accessible to everyone by visiting www.delmar.edu/foundation and clicking on the “Bernie’s Spring Bash” button. Direct donations can be made by going to give.delmar.edu/bvsb2020.

“Even during normal times, many Del Mar College students are one flat tire, one urgent and unforeseen emergency away from dropping out of school or not graduating on-time. The COVID-19 crisis has added an extra element of financial strain,” says Matthew Busby, CFRE, Director of DMC Development.

“Thanks to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, our corporate partners, and many generous individuals, the Foundation quickly created and has been helping those students most in need with emergency aid," added Busby.

To date, over $38,000 has been raised. By giving to the Foundation’s Student Emergency Aid fund, donors will support DMC students’ critical needs now as they face unprecedented financial setbacks that may force them to delay or cancel their dreams of higher education.

Proceeds also will go toward DMC student scholarships.

Currently, the Foundation is taking online applications for the next academic year (2020-2021). The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 30. Qualifying individuals can get started here: www.delmar.edu/scholarships.

Currently, nine sponsors are supporting “Bernie’s Spring Bash” including Fulton Construction, Harrison’s Landing, AG|CM, Port of Corpus Christi, NAACP, Navy Army Community Credit Union, NuStar, Rabalais, and Texas Book Company.

For more information about the Student Emergency Aid Fund and scholarships or how to donate online, visit the DMC Foundation’s web pages at www.delmar.edu/foundation or email foundation@delmar.edu.