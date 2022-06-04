x
Del Mar College Foundation announces the largest scholarship gift to date for first-generation students

A one million dollar gift in appreciated stock was given through Legamaro Family Endowed Scholarship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Del Mar College Foundation announced a one million dollar gift in appreciated stock to support first-generation college students through Legamaro Family Endowed Scholarship.

Recipients of that scholarship can complete studies at Del Mar College and continue education at local universities to earn bachelor's degrees tuition-free.

The donation is the largest scholarship gift directly targeting first-generation college students that the DMC foundation has received.

Through the gift, the foundation can provide annually between $40,000 and $50,000 in scholarships supporting an average of ten to fifteen students with a tuition-free education.

