CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year Del Mar College Foundation's Bernie Spring Bash will be a lot different this year because the world now operates in a “new normal” defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Del Mar College officials say the students already faced many challenges without the impacts created by this world-wide crisis, and now students must deal with additional hurdles as they juggle unexpected changes to their lives.

"The Del Mar College Foundation is continuing efforts to support DMC student success and has developed an innovative way to 'virtually' offer 'Bernie’s Spring Bash' to raise funds for the Student Emergency Aid fund. 'Bernie’s Spring Bash' offers donors insight into some of the College’s signature programs with faculty and staff demonstrating their expertise and talent.

Organizers say donors can listen to traditional Irish fiddle tunes, a piano performance, relax during a yoga session, or learn tips and tricks to work from home more effectively.

"You can even download a coloring book featuring DMC’s mascot, Valdar the Viking. By donating to the Foundation’s Student Emergency Aid fund, you’re supporting Del Mar College students in crisis and who are facing unprecedented financial setbacks that may force them to delay or cancel their dreams of higher education," stated Del Mar officials.

Organizers say while virtual this year, “Bernie’s Spring Bash” is an “online party with a purpose.

Visit www.delmar.edu/foundation to access this virtual fundraising event, and check back often for new additions featuring Del Mar College programs and departments.

You can also give directly using the following link: https://give.delmar.edu/bvsb2020.

For more information and to donate online, visit the Foundation’s web pages at www.delmar.edu/foundation or email foundation@delmar.edu.

