Del Mar College helps fill construction worker shortage through free trades program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shortage of construction workers is being seen and felt in the Coastal Bend and Del Mar College is working to help fill that gap by offering a free six week building construction trades program.

“South Texas is really booming, the construction trades are booming, and we’re in a shortage of construction workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians,” said Arnold Mendez the Program Manager of the Construction Trade Program at Del Mar.

The Coastal Bend Builders Association shared the following statement regarding the construction worker shortage.

“Staffing shortages are nothing new to the building industry, especially the trades of Plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Afterall, we have told a generation of kids that the only pathway to success is through a 4-year university. Thanks to the construction programs that Del Mar has begun, we hope to be able to replace our aging workforce.”

The trades program through Del Mar is free thanks to a grant provided by the Texas Workforce Commission.



“Your tuition which we estimate as about $800 in tuition is being paid for by the grant. The student will also receive books, tools, and the equipment needed to do the job.”

Mendez says the programs like no other; in a time where a lot of instruction is remote this is a very hands-on program.

“This gives them an overall view of the carpentry business and it allows them to walk onto a job site and be hired on as a laborer or entry level carpenter,” said Mendez.

The program gives students the experience they’ll need when it’s time to get to work.

“During the course of the program we build a little multipurpose building, and this multipurpose building is based on the plans of a small house, you actually build a flooring, erect the walls, you put the ceiling joist in, the ceiling raptors in,” said Mendez.