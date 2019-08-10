CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Administrators and students alike were celebrating Tuesday at Del Mar College as the college announced a new grant to help make getting higher education easier.

The $2.8 million grant called "Students Engaged in Direct Advising" specializes in making sure the college pays special attention to student advising and keeping students on track to finish their degrees at Del Mar College.

"This is going to go a long way to kick start our efforts that are going to focus on helping students complete their educational goals," said Carol Scott, chair of the Del Mar College Board of Regents. "We're hoping to shrink the number of classes that the students take to complete their degree or certificate to be really specific, as well as shrink the number of years it takes students to complete."

The money will be split up for the college to use over the next five years.

Del Mar College was one of 31 colleges out of 400 in the nation to receive this grant.

